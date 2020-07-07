New Monster Hunter Movie Image Released

✖

A new image from the upcoming Monster Hunter movie was released this week to show the film’s lead Milla Jovovich harnessing the power of the Dual Blades. Jovovich and director Paul WS Anderson also shared some insights in an interview with Empire, the outlet that shared the image, into why Jovovich chose the Dual Blades and the armor she’s wearing in the shot from the film. This release follows some promotional posters which were shared earlier in the year that showed off more of the movie’s lead characters. The film is currently scheduled to release in theaters on September 4th.

The action shot from the Monster Hunter movie shows Jovovich lifting the Dual Blades up as energy surges through them. We don’t know the exact context of the image, but seeing how Empire said it’s not long before Jovovich’s character, Artemis, becomes acquainted with the weapons, perhaps this is her first encounter with the monster-hunting gear. You can see from what’s shown of her character in the image that she’s already outfitted with armor for whatever hunt she’s on.

(Photo: Empire)

Commenting on Jovovich’s character, Anderson said Artemis wasn’t anyone from the games but that parts of Jovovich’s in-game character she’d created were used in the film.

“Although Milla’s character’s not specifically in the game, she chose the same armour and weapons she uses in the game, so there were aspects of her game character that got folded into the movie representation,” Anderson said.

On the topic of the Dual Blades, Jovovich said she tried out different weapons in the game and felt the Dual Blades would look best. It wasn’t specified which game she was talking about, but it’s likely it was Monster Hunter World seeing how that’s Capcom’s biggest modern Monster Hunter game.

“I experimented with different weapons during the game and was able to kill more monsters with those blades,” said Jovovich. “I thought they’d look really beautiful in an action sequence.”

A plot synopsis released back around the time the movie was first announced provided more context on Artemis and how she ends up in the world of Monster Hunter.

“Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity,” the officially synopsis read. “When Lt. Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her loyal soldiers are transported from our world to the new world, the unflappable lieutenant receives the shock of her life. In her desperate battle for survival against enormous enemies with incredible powers and unstoppable, revolting attacks, Artemis will team up with a mysterious man who has found a way to fight back.”

The Monster Hunter movie is scheduled to hit theaters on September 4th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.