‘Monster Hunter’ Live-Action Movie Gets a First Full Set Image, Plus Official Synopsis

While we’ve had a few sneak peeks at the upcoming Monster Hunter live-action film adaptation thanks to the cast sharing on-set images, this is the first time we’ve seen an official look at what’s ahead for the movie that blends a beloved franchise with a modern-day twist.

Thanks to IGN, we’ve got our first look at exactly how the team plans on blending the two worlds starting with the below image of Milla Jovovich and Tony Jaa in-character:

In the above image, we see Jovovich as Natalie Artemis, the movie’s heroine. Next to her is Tony Jaal playing the Hunter. In addition to the full-on look at the costumes for the film, we’ve also got our official synopsis:

“Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When Lt. Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her loyal soldiers are transported from our world to the new world, the unflappable lieutenant receives the shock of her life. In her desperate battle for survival against enormous enemies with incredible powers and unstoppable, revolting attacks, Artemis will team up with a mysterious man who has found a way to fight back.”

The first look we ever had of the film showed only the modern-day military style. Because that’s such a drastic pivot from how the franchise usually works, many were worried that this wouldn’t feel like a Monster Hunter experience at all. Hopefully with the new image and synopsis, the modern styling makes a bit more sense and fan worries can be laid to rest. Plus … just look at the Giant Jawblade – that looks amazing!

The director of the film, Paul W.S. Anderson, also sat down with the site to talk about Artemis as an original character. “She is the game player, in a way, she is the audience’s avatar, their way into the world,” Anderson mentioned when discussing his vision for Artemis.

The director added, “The idea that there was this Ancient Civilization that existed in the deep parts, and which, when you’re playing the games, you sometimes kind of stumble upon the ruins of this civilization, an advanced civilization that brought about its own destruction. And one of those sets of ruins provides a big backdrop for the final act of the film. So it’s a pretty varied landscape. I mean, you’re not gonna get as many landscapes as you would if you spent fifty hours playing Monster Hunter World, but I think for a two-hour movie, you’re going to really go on an amazing journey with amazing visuals.”

To learn even more about what the director had to say, you can check out the full interview right here. As far as the new movie’s release date goes, we still don’t have a concrete window at this time.