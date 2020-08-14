Resident Evil 7 Is Now The Best-Selling Game in The Series

Capcom has revealed that Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is now the best-selling game in the history of the survival-horror franchise. The game now sits at 7.9 million copies sold worldwide, pushing it past Resident Evil 5 (7.7 million) and Resident Evil 6 (7.6 million). Resident Evil 7 has also become the second best-selling game in the history of Capcom. The game is still a bit behind Monster Hunter World, which sits at 16.1 million units sold worldwide. It's an impressive accomplishment for the title, and one that bodes well for Resident Evil Village, which is a direct follow-up to the game.

These numbers account for all platforms. However, it should be noted that the numbers only include the singular versions of these games, and not the special editions. When those are taken into account, Resident Evil 5 and 6 remain on top, in terms of sales. Surprisingly enough, the remake of Resident Evil 2 also appears quite high on the list, considering the game was released less than two years ago. That particular game appears just below Resident Evil 6, at 7.2 million copies. The original version of Resident Evil 2 takes the eighth spot in Capcom's top 10 at 4.96 million copies sold. The rest of Capcom's sales figures can be found right here.

Released in 2017, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard marked a surprising departure for the franchise. Unlike previous series entries, the perspective changed to first-person. The game also featured new protagonist Ethan Winters. In the game, Ethan finds himself searching Louisiana for his wife Mia. Unfortunately, when he does find her, he also finds the sadistic Baker clan. The end of the game sees Ethan and Mia rescued by Chris Redfield, but it appears that Redfield will return in an antagonistic role when Resident Evil Village releases next year.

While Resident Evil fans will no doubt enjoy comparing the numbers and how their favorite games in the series stack up, the list says a lot about how well the series continues to perform for Capcom. It's quite impressive to see that five of Capcom's top-selling games of all-time are games in the Resident Evil franchise. With Resident Evil Village on the way next year, it will be interesting to see if the game can manage to reach similar heights!

