Monster Hunter Movie Release Date Moved Up Again

The upcoming Monster Hunter movie has once again officially moved up its release date. Rather than releasing on December 25th, the video game adaptation will now release on December 18th, a week prior to the most recent date. The change comes on the heels of the film's backlash in China, but would appear to be unrelated.

Here is the official description for the upcoming movie:

"Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When an unexpected sandstorm transports Captain Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her unit (TI Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta) to a new world, the soldiers are shocked to discover that this hostile and unknown environment is home to enormous and terrifying monsters immune to their firepower. In their desperate battle for survival, the unit encounters the mysterious Hunter (Tony Jaa), whose unique skills allow him to stay one step ahead of the powerful creatures. As Artemis and Hunter slowly build trust, she discovers that he is part of a team led by the Admiral (Ron Perlman). Facing a danger so great it could threaten to destroy their world, the brave warriors combine their unique abilities to band together for the ultimate showdown."

Monster Hunter, the movie, is now set to release in the United States on December 18th. It had most recently been set to release on December 25th before this. As noted above, it stars Milla Jovovich as Captain Artemis, Tony Jaa as Hunter, Ron Perlman as the Admiral, and TI Harris, Meagan Good, and Diego Boneta as members of Artemis' unit. The movie is directed by Paul W.S. Anderson. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming movie right here.

