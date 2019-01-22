Terrifying ‘Aliens’ Franchise Invades ‘Monster Hunter World’ With This Mod

Some mods in games are majestic, building up on worlds with grandeur and fantasy-driven exploration for players to enjoy and get lost in. Others gives us Thomas the Tank Engine – which has become a time-honored tradition in the modding community. Monster Hunter: World is taking things a little more to the scary side when one modder decided to have the world of the terrifying Aliens franchise crash once and for all.

Called the Xeno’Morph Queen mod, this mod brings the Alien queen into the land of hunters in frightening detail. “Ever thought Xeno’jiiva looked like a Xenomorph,” asked the mod’s creator. “Well, now it literally does.”

It’s pretty simple as far as mods go, a simple model swap and boom – you’re done. Since mod support is only available on PC at this time, this one is for that platform. To download it yourself, you can learn more and get started right here over on Nexus Mods.

“Welcome to a new world! Take on the role of a hunter and slay ferocious monsters in a living, breathing ecosystem where you can use the landscape and its diverse inhabitants to get the upper hand. Hunt alone or in co-op with up to three other players, and use materials collected from fallen foes to craft new gear and take on even bigger, badder beasts!

“As a hunter, you’ll take on quests to hunt monsters in a variety of habitats. Take down these monsters and receive materials that you can use to create stronger weapons and armor in order to hunt even more dangerous monsters.”

