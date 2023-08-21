Mortal Kombat 1 Teases Four New Characters

Mortal Kombat 1 creative director Ed Boon has teased four new characters that will be in the game at release. Taking to Twitter, Boon tweeted out that" Opening Night Live at Gamescom is going to be a fun one for Mortal Kombat 1." This means tomorrow, August 22, is going to be fun for Mortal Kombat fans. Adding to this, Boon notes the "fun" will include a new gameplay trailer featuring the reveal of two new fighters and two new kameos. Now, it's possible these kameos will be for characters already in the game as fighters, but this isn't specified.

As for who these characters are, we don't know. Unfortunately, Boon hasn't accompanied the tweet below with any type of teasing. This could change between now and the event tomorrow at 2 PM ET, but right now there's nothing more than the tweet below. Fans think Nitara will be one of these characters based on a variety of things, but this is just speculation.

Opening Night Live at @gamescom is going to be a fun one for #MortalKombat1



Our new GamePlay trailer revealing TWO more fighters & TWO more Kameos will debut.



The show starts streaming Tuesday

8pm CET

7pm BST

2pm ET

11am PT — Ed Boon (@noobde) August 20, 2023

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to release worldwide on September 19 via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on Mortal Kombat 1 -- including everything from the latest official news and the latest unofficial rumors and leaks -- click here.

"NetherRealm has been putting out winner after winner for over a decade at this point and it doesn't seem like Mortal Kombat 1 is going to end that hot streak," reads a snippet from our official preview of the game. "Outside of simply shaping up to be another fantastic fighting game, though, what makes Mortal Kombat 1 so enticing is just how fresh it feels. This isn't simply a sequel/reboot that looks to expand slightly on what was seen in Mortal Kombat 11 and is instead a game that is looking to chart a new course for a series that has been around for 30 years. It remains to be seen if all of these big changes are for the better, but based on my own brief experience, it looks like Mortal Kombat 1 is finding a perfect balance between the new and the familiar."