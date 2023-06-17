Mortal Kombat Actor Seemingly Confirms Fan-Favorite Character Isn't in New Game

We know there will be at least 24 characters in Mortal Kombat 1 when it releases this September. We know this because the character select screen has been revealed. So far, we know of 11 of these 24 characters: Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Liu Kang, Kung Lao, Raiden, Mileena, Kitana, Johnny Cage, Jax, Kano, and pre-order bonus Shang Tsung. This means there are 13 characters we don't know about, at least in an official capacity. That said, we now know Mortal Kombat fans should not expect at least one character to be among these 13 characters.

Mortal Kombat 11 had the biggest roster of any Mortal Kombat game to date. Because of this, it was able to add many fan-favorite characters who aren't necessarily the classic and iconic characters. For example, Skarlet was in the game, but apparently she is not in the new game or if she is she has been recast.

Using Twitter, and quote-tweeting a fan posting a picture of Skarlet with the caption, "I'm really gonna miss her," Beata Pozniak, the voice actress behind the character in MK11, tweeted "Me too...," confirming she didn't work on the game. Some may hold onto hope she will be added later as DLC, but if that's going to happen it will be via a later wave as from what we understand if Skarlet was in the first wave her actress would have already know she's in the game.

Final piece of news for now, seems like Skarlet's Voice Actor is not part of MK1.#MK1 #MortalKombat1 pic.twitter.com/Vhm818nUXh — thethiny 🐰 (@thethiny) June 17, 2023

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to release worldwide on September 19 via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, priced at $69.99. For more coverage on the upcoming Mortal Kombat game, click here.

"Mortal Kombat 1 is awesome," reads the opening of our official preview of the game. "That shouldn't come as much of a surprise given that each new entry in the hyper-violent fighting game series finds a way to be incredibly fun in its own way. Rather than finding more typical joy in Mortal Kombat 1's over-the-top gore or ridiculous Fatalities, what I've been left most impressed by is all of the overhauls that NetherRealm is looking to implement this time around. During a hands-on session at Summer Game Fest, I was able to check out roughly an hour of what Mortal Kombat 1 will have in store when it launches later this year."