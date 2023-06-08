Mortal Kombat 1 First Gameplay Trailer Revealed

The first Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay trailer has been released by NetherRealm Studios and WB Games during today’s Summer Games Fest presentation, giving Mortal Kombat fans their second look at the PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch game, and their first look at the actual game, as the reveal trailer was completely CGI and thus provided no actual insight at what Mortal Kombat fans should expect.

As you would expect, the trailer has also revealed more of the game’s roster, which is set to bring back may fan-favorite characters, all of which look a bit different due to the reboot nature of the game. While characters look different than they have in the past, and while the visual fidelity of the series has once again been enhanced, the gameplay looks very similar to modern Mortal Kombat games.

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to release worldwide on September 19 via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Like many AAA games since the start of the new generation, the new Mortal Kombat will cost $69.99 when it releases. That said, if you fork over extra money for the Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition or Mortal Kombat 1 Kollector’s Edition, which are $109.99 and $249.99 respectively, you will get your hands on the game five days early, on September 14, via an early access period. Meanwhile, to incentivize pre-ordering, Shang Tsung has been locked behind buying the game early. Full pre-order details can be found here.

“Mortal Kombat 1 is the latest title in the acclaimed Mortal Kombat video game franchise developed by award-winning NetherRealm Studios,” reads an official blurb about the new Mortal Kombat. “The game will introduce a reborn Mortal Kombat Universe that has been created by the Fire God Liu Kang, featuring reimagined versions of iconic characters as they’ve never been seen before, along with a new fighting system, game modes, bone krushing finishing moves, and more.”

