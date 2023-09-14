Mortal Kombat 1 Metacritic Score Revealed

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to release on September 19 via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Ahead of this, early reviews for the game have gone live. So far, at the moment of writing this, only five reviews have trickled in, and they've all been for the PS5 version for the game. In other words, we don't have a complete picture of how the game is on PS5, and we have no insight into how it is on the other platforms, especially Nintendo Switch, which is the largest question given the console's lack of power. That said, we have an idea of what Mortal Kombat fans should expect.

To this end, the game is currently sitting at an 85 on Metacritic thanks to the following five scores: 70, 80, 90, 90, and 100. As you can see this is a pretty wide spread of scores, but this is increasingly common for games. To put this number into context, when Mortal Kombat 11 was released back in 2019 it garnered a range of scores from 78 to 86. The lowest of these scores, the 78, was the Nintendo Switch version while the highest score, the 86, was the Xbox One version.

Of course, only five reviews for the game are in so far, which means it's very unlikely this 85 will stick. As for whether codes were sent out for the game's other versions, we don't know. So far, only reviews of the PS5 version have surfaced on Metacritic.

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to debut worldwide in five days, on September 19. When it releases, it will cost $69.99, and this will be the only way to play the game as it will not be included in any subscription service at the time of launch. For more coverage on the upcoming fighting game -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest speculation -- click here.

"It's in our blood," reads an official elevator pitch for the game. "Discover a reborn Mortal Kombat Universe created by the Fire God Liu Kang. Mortal Kombat 1 ushers in a new era of the iconic franchise with a new fighting system, game modes, and fatalities!"