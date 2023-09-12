Mortal Kombat 1 Won't Have Cross-Play at Launch, But It's "Koming"

Mortal Kombat 1's release date is just a few short days away. NetherRealm's latest is available on September 14 if you order one of the deluxe editions and September 19 if you're just grabbing the standard edition. With the launch so close, NetherRealm is locking its plans in for day one. Unfortunately, that means fans got some bad news today, as NetherRealm confirmed that cross-play isn't going to be in Mortal Kombat 1 at launch. The good news is that doesn't mean the dream is completely dead, as the team announced that the feature is coming at some point in the future.

Of course, this announcement isn't that big of a surprise. If Mortal Kombat 1 was going to have cross-play at launch, NetherRealm likely would have made a much bigger deal out of the feature before now. Obviously, knowing that the team is still working on it, the implementation isn't easy, but if it was a feature NetherRealm was placing a big focus on, it likely would've been announced a long time ago. Either way, it's great to see cross-play being something that Mortal Kombat 1 will eventually get, making it much easier for players to hop into games with their friends or find the competition they crave.

Mortal Kombat 1 Launch Trailer

Mortal Kombat 1 launch trailer! 🐉 pic.twitter.com/Ysc2GzGXgc — Ed Boon (@noobde) September 12, 2023

Alongside today's announcement about cross-play, NetherRealm dropped the new launch trailer for Mortal Kombat 1. It featured four minutes of MK's brand of over-the-top gore. We also got a look at Reiko, who hasn't been playable since Mortal Kombat: Armageddon. Plus, NetherRealm gave us our first look at Shang Tsung in action. The longtime villain is the pre-order bonus for MK1, though he will be available for purchase later on.

The trailer didn't stop there though. We also saw Johnny Cage's Jean-Claude Van Damme skin in action once again and got another look at Nitara, who is being voiced by Megan Fox this time around. And, as usual, there were several stomach-churning Fatalities to see, including one from Kung Lao that really takes the gore-drenched cake.

Mortal Kombat 1 Kombat Pack

Cross-play isn't the only thing that's "koming" down the pike. NetherRealm has already announced the first Kombat Pack, which includes several playable characters and kameo fighters. These include both Mortal Kombat characters and crossover fighters and will come to the game in the future. Here are all of the playable fighters coming in the first Kombat Pack:

Ermac

Homelander (The Boys)

Omni-Man (Invincible)

Peacemaker (Peacemaker)

Quan Chi

Takeda

And here are all of the known kameo fighters:

Ferra

Johnny Cage

Khameleon

Mavado

Tremor

This is likely just the beginning of new characters coming to Mortal Kombat 1. Remember that Mortal Kombat 11 had three different DLC drops, including the chunky Aftermath DLC. Each of those included at least three new characters, so you can probably expect to see a similar number of characters over the course of Mortal Kombat 1's post-launch plans.

Mortal Kombat 1 launches on PlayStation 5, Switch, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on September 19 (September 14 if you grab one of the deluxe editions).