Mortal Kombat 1 Reveals Quan Chi Gameplay Trailer

Late last week, Mortal Kombat 1 director Ed Boon revealed that the team at NetherRealm would be giving fans a new gameplay trailer featuring Quan Chi at CCXP in Brazil today. The trailer is finally here, and it features two and a half minutes of Quan Chi dominating his opponent. Of course, Quan Chi isn't the only character in the trailer, as he'll be launching alongside Kameo Fighter Khameleon. What's even better than seeing the two players in action is that we also got a release date. Players will get early access to Quan Chi on December 14 if they buy the Premium Edition or Kombat Pack. Meanwhile, Khameleon is coming in early 2024. If the Mortal Kombat 1 trailer is anything to go by, they will both be a blast.

Quan Chi Gameplay Trailer Mortal Kombat 1

As expected from Quan Chi's previous appearances in the franchise, he's going to use a ton of dark magic to take out his foes. We see him using portals to bring forth tentacle monsters and to teleport his opponent into compromising positions. Quan Chi also has several moves that shoot out magical skull missiles and can even construct a bone prison around his enemy.

It all adds up to a moveset that looks like it'll be tough to master, but once you do, it will consistently keep your opponent on their toes. For example, Quan Chi has several moves that teleport his own body parts into unexpected attacks. We see him kick at Sub-Zero's knees only for a portal to move the attack to his head instead. Obviously, the more you fight Quan Chi, the more you'll be ready for tricky attacks like that, but you certainly wouldn't call his attacks straightforward.

Speaking of tricky, the trailer also gives us a look at Khameleon in action. When she was a full fighter, she was known for being able to imitate other ninjas to mix things up. It's impossible to say for sure how that's being implemented here, but she's definitely changing her abilities every time she's used as an attack. Most likely, it's just dependent on what buttons you press, but it could be something you're able to change in the background before bringing her out as a Kameo Fighter. We'll just have to wait for her launch to know for sure.

Mortal Kombat 1 Peacemaker Tease

Of course, this wouldn't be a Mortal Kombat 1 trailer without a tease of what's coming next. At the very end of Quan Chi's trailer, we see Peacemaker enter the fray. Obviously, we already knew he was coming as part of the Kombat Pack, but this seems to confirm that he'll be the next fighter up. Hopefully, we start to hear about his release date by the end of January, as it'll be hilarious to have the John Cena-voiced hero in MK1.

Mortal Kombat 1 is available now on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.