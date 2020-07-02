Is Mortal Kombat 11's Director Teasing Mileena DLC?

✖

Is the creative director of Mortal Kombat 11, Ed Boon, teasing Mileena DLC for MK11: Aftermath? This is the question many Mortal Kombat fans are wondering after a string of recent tweets from the director. On the surface level, the tweets appear to be teasing the character's inclusion in Kombat Pack 3, but given Boon's reputation for trolling fans, especially of the Mileena cult variety, it's difficult to determine if these tweets are genuine teases or just another example of the latter.

The possible teases began 18 hours ago when Boon tweeted out about YouTube TV, accompanied by a completely random hashtag referencing the demand for Mileena. On the surface, this seems to be Boon just having fun with Mileena fans who, no matter what he tweets, flood his replies demanding the dual sai-wielding assassin be added to the game.

The tweets didn't stop there though. Boon followed this up by sharing a Mileena DLC meme, and then by responding to a Mileena fan, correcting them that if the character came to the game, it would be via Kombat Pack 3, not Kombat Pack 2, which already released.

Imagine cutting the (cable tv) cord for YouTube TV because they charge only $35/month. Then they raise it to $50/month.

Now they raised it to $65/month.

Would you be pissed?#WeWantMileena 🙄 — Ed Boon (@noobde) July 2, 2020

We ❤️ you too, but technically this would be Kombat Pack 3. https://t.co/Vet6ot6gq6 — Ed Boon (@noobde) July 2, 2020

So, is Boon actually teasing anything here? Probably not. That's not to say Mileena isn't coming to the game. I think she will, probably as the final DLC character. However, suggesting Boon is teasing this with these tweets is probably looking too deep into things. In fact, just in May Boon suggested we won't be seeing the character in this installment of the series.

"I think over the years, we have about 80 Mortal Kombat characters in some capacity," said Boon while speaking to Game Informer. "The reason we added Fujin was because he hasn't been seen in a game in so long. Quite frankly, I think a decent number of players will be like, "Who's Fujin?" If we just did Mileena, Kitana, Jade, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Rain, you know, all these characters, I think it would get stale after a while. We do need to give characters a rest every once in a while. Then, when they do return, it's a big deal."

Mortal Kombat 11 is available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.