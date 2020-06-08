Mortal Kombat: Here's What Shao Kahn Looks Like Without Armor

✖

While it is not technically the first time we've seen it, the latest and greatest entry in the long-running Mortal Kombat franchise, Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, actually shows off what appears to be the best look yet at Shao Kahn without his iconic mask -- and there's even some art with him in his underwear. The sometimes-ruler of Outworld is in a bad way in the latest DLC expansion, which is the first time the franchise has directly expanded on the story of a base game with DLC, and is found being tortured sans mask at one point.

In addition to the game itself showing off Shao Kahn without his mask, NetherRealm Studios Senior Character Artist Solomon Gaitan recently shared what amounts to a naked Shao Kahn online. Gaitan's ArtStation post notes that they did the base body and "initial scale treatment" for the character in addition to pointing out that Brendan George serves as character lead. You can check out Gaitain's base Shao Kahn in his skivvies below:

(Photo: Solomon Gaitan / NetherRealm Studios / WBIE)

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia. Players can pick and choose which version of the game to grab depending on how much of it they already own. The Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection ($59.99) contains the base game, Aftermath, and the previously released Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack in addition to 25 further character skins. Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath on its own costs $39.99 while Aftermath plus the Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack retails for $49.99. According to NetherRealm Studios, the physical version of the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection will be available this coming June in the Americas only. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Mortal Kombat franchise right here.

