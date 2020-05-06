Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection Pre-Orders Are Live

NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment have announced a huge new expansion for Mortal Kombat 11 that will add a new storyline, new playable characters (Peter Weller is back as RoboCop!), friendships, stage fatalities and more to the base game. The update to MK11 arrives on May 26th, and there are currently several ways to own it - including the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection. Here's a breakdown of your options:

The Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection ($59.99) is for players starting from scratch. It contains the base game, Aftermath, and the previously released Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack in addition to 25 additional character skins. Pre-orders for the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch are live at the following retailers for $59.99. The list will update with additional retailers as they become available.

If you already own MK11 and the DLC, you can add Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath for $39.99. Aftermath plus the Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack will retail for $49.99.

Note that pre-ordering Aftermath in any of its forms will entitle you to receive the Eternal Klash Skin Pack at launch. The pack features three new character skins in the form of "Unbound Rage" Scorpion, "Son of Arctika" Sub-Zero, and "Kori Power" Frost.

You can check out a trailer and full details on the contents of the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath expansion right here. All of our previous coverage of the Mortal Kombat franchise is available here.

