Mortal Kombat 11 Ash Williams DLC Leaked

Yesterday, Terminator leaked as Mortal Kombat 11 DLC. Today, Ash Williams has leaked in the exact same fashion. For those that missed it: yesterday when you typed in “Mortal Kombat Terminator game” into Google, an official advertisement from the official Mortal Kombat website appeared mentioning Terminator as Mortal Kombat 11 DLC. The search was quickly fixed, but now if you type in “Mortal Kombat Ash Williams” the same type of official ad pops up, but with Ash Williams rather than Terminator. In other words, it looks like the final two unannounced Kombat Pack 1 DLC characters are Ash Williams and Terminator.

As with the Terminator leak, when you click on the link, it simply brings you to the website, not Ash Williams DLC. That said, the fact that there are already ads for these two characters up in some capacity suggests they will be revealed soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, as you may know, a couple months ago Mortal Kombat 11’s entire DLC roster seemingly leaked, and so far the leak has been four for four. In other words, it seems legit. Included in this leak — which was farmed from the game’s files on Nintendo Switch — was Ash Williams and Terminator. Now, multiple Terminator crossovers were announced at E3 last week, so the fact that Terminator is in the fighting game isn’t that surprising. Meanwhile, of the two unannounced DLC characters, one was teased with the sound of a chainsaw and blood splatter, which fits perfectly to the character of Ash Williams.

If this leak is accurate, and it looks like it is, then the Kombat Pack 2 characters will be: Joker, Sheeva, and Fujin.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. At the moment of publishing, NetherRealm Studios hasn’t said a peep about when we can expect to hear about Kombat Pack 1’s two unannounced DLC characters, but it looks like it could be soon.

For more news, media, and information on the fighting game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you think of Mortal Kombat 11 adding Terminator and Ash Williams?

Source: Dynasty