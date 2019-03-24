‘Mortal Kombat 11’: Ed Boon Teases the Return of Babalities

Mortal Kombat 11 is only one month away, and while some players are gearing up for the beta that is to begin this week, everyone is just patiently awaiting the release of the full game. Of course, many gamers have their reasons for enjoying the popular fighting franchise. Whether it’s the glorious combat featured, or the over-the-top finishing moves and their variations, there are many reasons why the series has continued on for so long. One aspect is certainly the ridiculousness of it all, and Ed Boon himself may have just teased one of the most ridiculous parts of the franchise being in Mortal Kombat 11.

Taking to Twitter, as he so often does to tease the fanbase, Boon posted a GIF along with a caption that reads “Babality #FredFlinstoneKonfirmed.” Of course, the odds of Fred Flinstone actually appearing in Mortal Kombat 11 are slim, but Babalities? Those definitely have a chance of making the cut.

Naturally, as it has been for some time and will remain for the next month and so on, fans are curious as to what Boon is getting at with his tweet. Will we actually see Babalities in Mortal Kombat 11? Plenty of folks certainly think so:

Please let me have babalitys in mk11😭😭 — Diogo (@Diogo58851948) March 24, 2019

Yo don’t even act like Fred wouldn’t have a sick movelist — JFCA||Ajaxx @ training stage (@Th3_Ajaxx) March 24, 2019

I’m hoping that this is means that babality are in game pic.twitter.com/7fRAt20cLu — Obliminal_GagaSon (@obliminal_WWM) March 24, 2019

Would love to see Babalities return, or even better, Friendships! pic.twitter.com/5MOJujwadH — Netherkast (@Netherkast) March 24, 2019

As always, we’ll have to wait until an official reveal to know for sure that Babalities are in fact confirmed. Here’s to hoping we also get Animalities and Friendships, because these are the things we need as gamers.

Mortal Kombat 11 is set to arrive on April 23rd for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the game, you can find details on the upcoming beta right here, or check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Would you love to see Babalities make their triumphant return in Mortal Kombat 11? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

