Mortal Kombat 11: Is RoboCop the Game’s Next DLC Character?

Is RoboCop coming to Mortal Kombat 11 as a DLC fighter? Well, that’s what some Mortal Kombat fans on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia think, but for right now, it’s possible this is nothing more than wishful thinking. Yesterday, Ash Williams DLC was seemingly confirmed, and not long after an interesting datamining discovery surfaced: there’s references to a new character “ROB” in the files. More specifically, dataminer thethiny has discovered that NetherRealm Studios has updated the files of Mortal Kombat 11. In these files are references to Sheeva, Ash Willians, and Fujin, three DLC characters we’ve known about since last year. However, interestingly there’s a new character mentioned in the files right before Sheeva, dubbed ROB.

For those that don’t know: characters are abbreviated to three letters in the gane’s files. In other words, ROB is short for something. And a big reason why players think it’s RoboCop is because there’s a “leak” floating around that claims the character is part of Kombat Pack #2. Beyond that, it’s unclear who else “ROB” could be other than Robocop.

The aforementioned dataminer has also relayed word that there’s now Takeda and Stryker cinematics in the game, though it’s unclear if these are new or unused cinematics.

Since people are speculating about Robocop being in the game. Here are some screenshots of new findings.

1- Takeda/Stryker cinematics. Unsure where.

2- Character “ROB” has an inventory like all other characters. Comes straight before Sheeva.

3- Words that I don't understand.

Of course, all of this information should be taken with a grain of salt given that it’s unofficial information. At the moment of publishing, it’s safe to assume Ash Williams, Fujin, and Sheeva are all coming to the game at some point. However, who knows what character ROB is a reference too.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia. For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the game, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the title by clicking right here.