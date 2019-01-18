‘Mortal Kombat 11’: Characters We’d Love to See Make a Return

Ed Boon and the team over at NetherRealm had an incredible day yesterday filled with amazing reveals and celebrations for Mortal Kombat fans all over the world for the next installment in the brutal franchise. While we got our first look at some of the new characters – Hello, creepy Kronika – it had us thinking who else we’d like to see make a comeback since apparently time is no longer an issue with one of the new fighters.

The inclusion of the Goddess of Time means that pretty much every character – regardless of past history – could make a comeback. Here are a few of our picks for who we would like to see announced yet.

Johnny Cage

I think everyone is in agreement on this one. Johnny Cage was an original member of the Mortal Kombat roster and this sunglass-toting badass is definitely a fan favorite among the general fanbase. With his devil-may-care attitude and just overall cool looks, we need some more Cage in our lives – just give him back to us, Boon.

Smoke

The silver haired Smoke is bound to make a comeback. He first appeared in the franchise in Mortal Kombat III and his more neutral take on Scorpion’s usual look instantly intrigued players. A friend to Sub-Zero, it looks like with the cinematic trailer we saw yesterday regarding some serious hard times ahead – Zero needs his bud and we need to see something happy happen so bring back Smoke and everything will be a little bit better.

Jade

Though Jade died in Mortal Kombat’s past, that doesn’t really matter now that we have a new character whose entire schtick is to mess with time and how we perceive it. This means that what was once dead might not remain that way, and means we could get our beloved Jade back once more.

Jade made her first appearance in Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3, and ever since then, she’s become a reoccurring fan-favorite character. Her joining with the Earthrealm warriors in order to defeat Kahn was legendary, and her backstory is pretty wild, if a bit confusing.

Jax

Whether we get the original Jax or the machine gun-toting Jax, I really don’t care – I just want him. Jax is one of those characters I don’t really mind being a petulant child over because for some reason, he’s always been a big favorite for me. Having first been introduced as a playable fighter in Mortal Kombat II, his evolution was a weird one but one that I really enjoyed the whole way through.

Also … Terry Crews, time to voice Jax, buddy – you’re perfect.

Kabal

Now we say Kabal but keep in mind, he was teased in the big reveal yesterday, so it’s very possible that this is a moot point regardless. Still – just in case our eyes deceived us during the very small flash we saw (maybe) him, let’s put him down as another fighter we’d like to see return.

The bad-guy-turned-good-turned-back-to-bad story has been an insane one to follow throughout the games ever since his big debut in Mortal Kombat 3, and given the time alteration theme seen in the latest reveal – his involvement could be a total game changer.

To catch up on all of the latest reveals, you can check out our Mortal Kombat 11 hub right here. As for the game itself, Mortal Kombat 11 will arrive on April 23rd for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Thoughts on the latest set of reveals? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!