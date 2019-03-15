‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Teases Kotal Kahn

Mortal Kombat 11 is almost here and while some players are getting some game time in early with the Stress Test going on now, creator Ed Boon took a moment to tease the next character to be revealed. While we don’t have a Kombat Kast to look forward to this week, we’ll have one next week that looks to be focused on Kotal Kahn. At least that what’s it looks like with the small clip shared over on the game’s official Twitter account:

The responding thread was alive with speculation about what else the upcoming Kast will have to offer, including more footage of Erron Black that was confirmed with a new story trailer last month:

One thing is for sure, the fans want a Mileena reveal STAT, but Kahn is still cool too.

As for the game itself, Mortal Kombat 11 will arrive on April 23rd for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC. According to the Steam’s official listing, we’ve got a lot to look forward to:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat‘s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”

