Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Releases Rain Gameplay Trailer

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate developers NetherRealm Studios today released the first full gameplay trailer for one of the upcoming Kombat Pack 2 DLC fighters, Rain. The new DLC pack, which also includes Mileena and Rambo, is set to release on November 17th alongside the new all-in-one title Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate.

The gameplay trailer shows off Rain's water-based moves against powerful opponents, and even features a rather gnarly Fatality where he uses a disc of water to cut apart his enemy. You can check out the new gameplay trailer below:

I only wanted to see you in the purple rain. #MKUltimate pic.twitter.com/2liFBNz9CG — Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (@MortalKombat) October 15, 2020

Folks that purchase Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate will have "krossplay" support in select modes. That means players on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series consoles, and Xbox One will be able to fight each other. Further details on this are likely to be revealed as we get closer to launch.

As noted above, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is set to release on November 17th for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series consoles, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia. It includes basically everything released up to this point for the fighting game alongside the new Kombat Pack 2 DLC. Notably, the video game will largely be available digitally only on November 17th with physical versions releasing for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series consoles, and Xbox One. PlayStation 4 physical versions are expected to launch in January 2021. Pre-orders will receive the Time Warriors Skin Pack at launch featuring "Dark Web" Noob Saibot, "HCF" (Halt and Catch Fire) Liu Kang, and "Blood Moon" Skarlet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Mortal Kombat 11 right here.

What do you think of the new Mortal Kombat DLC fighters? Are you excited to play as Rain? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!