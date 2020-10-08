Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Announced

✖

In addition to revealing Kombat Pack 2 downloadable content (DLC) fighters in the form of Mileena, Rain, and Rambo today, Warner Bros. Games and developer NetherRealm Studios also announced Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, a new expanded version of Mortal Kombat 11 that includes basically everything released for the game thus far in addition to the new DLC fighters. That means Mortal Kombat 11, Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, Kombat Pack 1, and Kombat Pack 2 are all included for $59.99.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is set to release on November 17th for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series consoles, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia. Folks that purchase Mortal Kombat 11 and/or Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One can upgrade for free to the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series version of their game -- which is also available as part of Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate's launch.

Perhaps best of all? Folks that purchase Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate will have "krossplay" support in select modes. That means plays on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series consoles, and Xbox One will be able to fight each other. Given that Nintendo Switch, PC, and Stadia are explicitly not mentioned in the press release as supporting this, don't expect them to be included at launch.

As noted above, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is set to release on November 17th for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series consoles, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia. It includes basically everything released up to this point for the fighting game alongside the new Kombat Pack 2 DLC. Notably, the video game will largely be available digitally only on November 17th with physical versions releasing for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series consoles, and Xbox One. PlayStation 4 physical versions are expected to launch in January 2021. Pre-orders will receive the Time Warriors Skin Pack at launch featuring "Dark Web" Noob Saibot, "HCF" (Halt and Catch Fire) Liu Kang, and "Blood Moon" Skarlet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Mortal Kombat 11 right here.

