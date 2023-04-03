Mortal Kombat 12 Fans Hyped for Reveal

Heading into 2023, rumors claimed NetherRealm Studios was not working on Injustice 3 like many once suspected and expected, but Mortal Kombat 12. A few months into this year and WB Games accidentally confirmed these rumors ahead of the game's official reveal, which still hasn't come, but the expectation is that this is about to change soon. According to that same WB Games leak, the game is releasing this year. If this holds up, then the game needs to be revealed soon so a proper marketing campaign can begin. Bolstering this speculation is a new tweet from Ed Boon, co-creator and current director of the series.

Boon has a well-known reputation for teasing Mortal Kombat fans on Twitter, sometimes with actual teases, and other times with misdirections. This new tweet appears to be the former though. Using the social media platform, Boon tweeted "Tick, tick, tick, tick, Tick, tick, tick, tick, Tick, tick, tick, tick." Of course, this seems to be a ticking clock tease. Further, he uses "tick" 12 times, presumably to represent Mortal Kombat 12. You don't have to have a 200 IQ to connect the dots here.

There's a possibility where this has nothing to do with Mortal Kombat 12, but that's not how many fans in the replies have been taking the tweet. Many are taking it as a tease and thus are starting to board the hype train.

Kountdown To The MK12 Trailer!… pic.twitter.com/Z4IvX1OaBG — 🐉Mortal_Kombat_Addict | Fatalities Daily (@MK_habit_addict) March 29, 2023

Is that 12 ticks I see… 😏 pic.twitter.com/ek0stVSKem — Gajan Kulasingham (@gogogajman) March 29, 2023

As you may remember, Mortal Kombat 11 was revealed at The Game Awards. Thus, it's reasonable to speculate that its follow-up will be revealed at another Geoff Keighley show, Summer Games Fest 2023, which is scheduled to begin on June 8. That said, if the game is releasing this holiday season, a summer reveal seems a bit late. Recent history suggests a summer reveal, but the current timeline suggests a spring reveal.

All of that said, take everything here for what it is, which is complete speculation. We still don't have any official or concrete details, but if this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, proceed with a grain of salt or two.