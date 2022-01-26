WWE Fans Still Want The Miz as Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 2

News broke on Wednesday morning that a sequel to the 2021 Mortal Kombat film has been given the green light by New Line Cinema. When the original film dropped, it ended on a teaser that the popular character Johnny Cage would be joining the cast, prompting wrestling fans to instantly pick Mike “The Miz” Mizanin as the ideal casting. Miz even got in on the idea, which resulted in Ed Boon, one of the co-creators of the Mortal Kombat video game franchise, voicing his support on social media. And now that the sequel is legitimately happening, many of those same fans began pushing for Miz to play Cage once again on social media.

Do you think Miz should play the part? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments and check out some of the fans voicing their support in the list below!

My Miz for Johnny Cage agenda begins https://t.co/mS2b13Fbbw pic.twitter.com/HMVdoAmxDN — Maybe: Elle (@ElleGenerico) January 26, 2022

