Mortal Kombat Co-Creator Breaks Silence on New Movie

✖

The new Mortal Kombat movie is out in theaters and HBO Max, and it already has a divisive Rotten Tomatoes score. According to movie critics, the reboot isn't very good. Right now, the movie's critic score on the site is a lackluster 55. Meanwhile, the audience score is a very impressive 88. In short, while the critics aren't impressed, fans of the fighting game franchise are seemingly loving it, but what do series' creators John Tobias and Ed Boon think of the new movie?

Well, Boon, who still works on the series as a creative director at NetherRealm Studios, hasn't said a word about the movie. He only acknowledged its existence for the first time yesterday. For some, his silence is pretty telling.

Meanwhile, Tobias -- who doesn't actively work on the series anymore -- has talked about the movie a little bit in the past, but not a ton. In other words, while he hasn't been as silent as Boon, he's not out and about actively promoting it either. However, he did tweet about it today, though he didn't divulge any actual opinion about the reboot.

In the tweet, Tobias notes that the crew and cast put a lot of "blood, sweat, and tears" into the movie before wishing everyone involved congratulations.

What Tobias actually thinks about the movie, we still don't know, and we may never know, or at least not anytime soon. Down the road, when the movie isn't in theaters and the hot new thing on HBO Max, we may get his and Boon's full take on the film, but until then, don't expect much more than the tweet above.

Mortal Kombat is available to view in theaters and via HBO Max. Below, you can read more about what we thought of the film, courtesy of the opening paragraph of our official review:

"The new Mortal Kombat reboot movie has been a long time coming, and while some of the stitching from over the years that holds the whole thing together is very much apparent in its construction, it’s still a very bloody and mostly good experience. If you go into the movie expecting deadly fights between well-trained fighters, that’s more or less what you get. If you’re looking for anything significantly deeper than that, perhaps look elsewhere."