Mortal Kombat Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

After years of anticipation, the new Mortal Kombat reboot movie is finally out today both in theaters and on HBO Max. While many fans are likely still finding time to watch the film for themselves this coming weekend, a large number of critics have already seen Mortal Kombat. As such, we now know how the movie stacks up on Rotten Tomatoes, the popular review aggregate website.

As of this writing, Mortal Kombat currently boasts a score of 53% on the Rotten Tomatoes "Tomatometer". This score equates to a "Rotten" on the Rotten Tomatoes chart, which essentially means that over 40% of reviews for the film have been negative more than they have been positive. "Largely for fans of the source material but far from fatal(ity) flawed, Mortal Kombat revives the franchise in appropriately violent fashion," says the critical consensus on the website. At this point in time, 118 different critics across the globe have contributed to this aggregate score.

However, just because Mortal Kombat didn't receive the sought-after "Fresh" label on Rotten Tomatoes doesn't mean the movie is awful whatsoever. In our own review of the movie here at ComicBook.com, we said that the fight scenes, which are what many people come to watch with Mortal Kombat, are excellent. Although it might be lacking in any meaningful character development, the fight sequences were awesome enough for us to award the film with a 3.5 out of 5 rating.

It's also worth pointing out that fans haven't even made their voices heard on Rotten Tomatoes just yet either. As more people begin to watch Mortal Kombat within the coming days, though, we'll start to see how the audience score ends up stacking up compared to the consensus from critics.

As mentioned, Mortal Kombat is available to watch right now both in theaters and on HBO Max. If you're looking to watch it via the latter streaming platform, however, you only have one month to do so before it leaves the service.

