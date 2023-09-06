Mortal Kombat 1 Reveals Nitara Played by Megan Fox

Following a major leak earlier today, NetherRealm Studios has now confirmed that Nitara will be returning to the roster of Mortal Kombat 1 — and she'll be played by actress Megan Fox. With Mortal Kombat 11, NetherRealm began collaborating with various celebrities in a big way. Not only did Ronda Rousey play Sonya Blade in MK11, but the game's DLC also saw actors like Sylvester Stallone and Peter Weller playing Rambo and Robocop respectively. Now, Megan Fox is set to appear in the next Mortal Kombat installment and is playing a character that hasn't been seen in quite some time.

Shown off in a new trailer for Mortal Kombat 1 today, NetherRealm gave fans their first look at Nitara. First introduced in Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance, Nitara has been a fan-favorite fighter for quite some time and even appeared in the 2021 Mortal Kombat movie reboot. In the video game space, though, Nitara hasn't been seen since 2006 with Mortal Kombat: Armageddon. Outside of showing off Nitara's new moves and fatalities, this trailer also prominently featured Fox, who talked about what it was like to lend both her voice and likeness to the character.

After almost 17 years, the Vampire of Outworld has graced us with her presence. Megan Fox brings Nitara back to life. #MK1 pic.twitter.com/BzBn7aREi3 — Mortal Kombat 1 (@MortalKombat) September 6, 2023

Believe it or not, Megan Fox's inclusion in Mortal Kombat 1 is something that was rumored months ago. Although it seemed far-fetched at the time, this rumor also claimed that rapper Travis Scott would be appearing in MK1 in some capacity as well. NetherRealm currently hasn't shared any details tied to Scott in Mortal Kombat 1, but given that the Megan Fox portion of this rumor panned out, it now seems feasible that Scott will have a part to play as well.

When Does Mortal Kombat 1 Release?

(Photo: NetherRealm Studios)

Moving forward, there's very little else that NetherRealm has left to show off for Mortal Kombat 1. Outside of one or two more character reveals (which have appeared in the aforementioned leak), it seems that NetherRealm is simply ready to get this new Mortal Kombat entry into the hands of fans. After MK1 releases, it's known that the game will continue to be supported not only with new updates and additional content, but more playable fighters. The first "Kombat Pack" for MK1 will add six more DLC characters to the game and will include Peacemaker, Homelander, Omni Man, Quan Chi, Ermac, and Takeda.

As for Mortal Kombat 1's release, the long-awaited fighting game will launch later this month on September 19 and will come to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Those who buy the Kollector's Edition or Premium Edition of the game, however, will be able to gain access five days early beginning on September 14. Stay tuned to our forthcoming coverage here on ComicBook.com as we'll have an official review of Mortal Kombat 1 to share soon enough.