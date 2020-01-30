Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge Is Getting a Red Band Trailer

Mortal Kombat fans got their first look at the new Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge movie earlier this week with the release of the animated film’s first trailer. It showed plenty of memorable Mortal Kombat characters, but even though it was rated R for “strong bloody violence throughout,” we didn’t see much of that stylized violence in the trailer. That’ll change within the next few months though when we get to see a red band trailer that’s releasing during March’s big Mortal Kombat 11 championship event.

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and NetherRealm Studios previewed the details of the upcoming Final Kombat 2020 event on Thursday to give an idea of what to expect when the competition begins on March 8th. The best Mortal Kombat 11 players will compete against one another to earn the title of the best competitor, but those in attendance and watching at home will also get to see some exciting Mortal Kombat reveals like the red band trailer.

A press release about the event confirmed the news of the red band trailer reveal which was also mentioned in the Final Kombat 2020 trailer. It teased several announcements, reveals, and guest appearances planned for the event beyond just the trailer.

We’re excited to reveal more details for Final Kombat on March 8th! Grab your tickets and meet legends @Todd_McFarlane, @ImKeithDavid, @CHTOfficial, and more. #MK11 https://t.co/EQhXVwCGCZ pic.twitter.com/qrUPFWoBTO — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) January 30, 2020

It’s unknown whether this red band trailer will be a new one entirely or just a more graphic version of the one that we’ve already seen. That first trailer can be watched above and shows a bunch of memorable Mortal Kombat characters like Johnny Cage, Shang Tsung, Scorpion, and Goro. We also now know the voice cast that’ll be providing their talents to those characters.

One can only imagine what a red band Mortal Kombat movie trailer could look like considering how graphic the games are. We knew before the first trailer ever released that the film would be rated R for its violence, and according to Mortal Kombat 11 director and series co-creator Ed Boon, it’s going to be a “BRUTAL” movie. We caught what appeared to be a glimpse of this violence towards the end of the trailer when Scorpion wraps an opponent in his chains before pulling at them. It’s a move that probably ended with the other fighter being ripped apart, so expect something like that to be in the red band trailer.

This red band trailer is just part of what we’ll see during the Final Kombat event. Guest appearances by notable people from and related to the world of Mortal Kombat will take place along with the reveal of Spawn’s gameplay trailer.