Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge Gets a Brutal Red Band Trailer

Another trailer for the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie called Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge was revealed this weekend, and it’s much more graphic than the first one. That’s because this latest trailer shown above is the promised and much anticipated red band trailer which is honestly one of the only ways you can show off a Mortal Kombat movie given how visceral and bloody the games are. This grisly trailer shows Scorpion on a quest for revenge, but he’s not the only character who makes an appearance. Other iconic fighters like Sub-Zero, Johnny Cage, Sonya Blade, and more are spotted throughout the trailer, each of them disposing of opponents in their own unique ways.

Based on what’s seen in the trailer, it looks like Mortal Kombat 11 director Ed Boon was right when he said the movie would be “BRUTAL.” We’re treated to all kinds of moves that are basically Fatalities in every sense of the word even if the word doesn’t flash on the screen like it does in a game, and it’s essentially a nonstop gauntlet of Mortal Kombat violence. It’s probably exactly what people were hoping for after learning that the movie would indeed be rated R.

The upcoming movie is the first animated Mortal Kombat film of its kind, and unlike the live-action reboot that’s currently in development, this one is going to be out before long when it releases in April. Before that release happens, Warner Bros. Entertainment offered some details about the movie’s plot and how the Mortal Kombat characters will be involved with one another.

“After the vicious slaughter of his family by stone-cold mercenary Sub-Zero, Hanzo Hasashi is exiled to the torturous Netherrealm,” Warner Bros. said about the movie. “There, in exchange for his servitude to the sinister Quan Chi, he’s given a chance to avenge his family – and is resurrected asScorpion, a lost soul bent on revenge. Back on Earthrealm, Lord Raiden gathers a team of elite warriors – Shaolin monk Liu Kang, Special Forces officer Sonya Blade and action star Johnny Cage – an unlikely band of heroes with one chance to save humanity. To do this, they must defeat Shang Tsung’s horde of Outworld gladiators and reign over the Mortal Kombat tournament. Prepare to witness the bone-crushing action in this all-new Mortal Kombat Legends animated feature!”

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge releases digitally on April 12th with a Blu-ray and DVD release happening on April 28th. Pre-orders are live now.