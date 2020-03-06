Mortal Kombat Reboot's Ludi Lin Details His Experience Portraying Liu Kang

Shooting the upcoming Mortal Kombat reboot has been "one of the best experiences," according to Ludi Lin, who will be playing Liu Kang in the movie, the central character of the fighting game series. More specifically, Lin says that shooting in Australia was a great experience, as well as playing a character the actor can relate to in some ways. According to Lin, he got into a lot of fights growing up as he often stood up for people getting picked on. He fought for what was right, which he thinks is "very Liu Kang."

“I got into fights when I was a kid," said Lin while speaking with JayneStars." I didn’t like it when people picked on the weak, and I didn’t consider myself to be weak. I lost a lot of fights too. I also fought for what I thought was right. What I think is true. So that’s very Liu Kang.”

According to Lin, this fighting experience came in handy, because he did "the most fighting" he's ever done for the movie. And this is largely because director Simon McQuoid wanted to have authentic fight scenes, which meant shooting on location often, and relying on special effects and blue screens as little as possible

“It was the most fighting that I’ve ever done before,” said Lin. “Director Simon McQuoid is very devoted to this world. He is very passionate about building a universe of Mortal Kombat, rather than one single fight film. He started a back story of the entire world and made sure to flesh out the characters, so that people feel it’s not just a video game and there is some substance behind it.”

The Mortal Kombat reboot is set to premiere on January 15. For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the movie, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the reboot by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to drop a comment or two with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Are you excited for the January-bound movie?

