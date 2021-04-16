Mortal Kombat: Max Huang Explains Why Kung Lao Joins the Tournament

✖

When the Mortal Kombat movie reboot releases in theaters and on HBO Max on April 16th, audiences will finally be able to learn just why exactly all these fighters have been called together. There are a number of different heavy hitters taking part, some of which already have established relationships with each other like Sonya Blade and Kano or Scorpion and Sub-Zero, so it really should come as no surprise just why a few of them are fighting. ComicBook.com took part in a set visit while the movie was shooting where Kung Lao actor Max Huang explained his character's motivation for fighting, and it is honestly not that surprising despite the attempt not to spoil anything.

"Well, Kung Lao, his background is -- well, he's been a Shaolin monk," Huang said on the set. "So I think he is a very disciplined martial artist and highly ranked and portrays... I think he stands ultimately for peace because he grew up in the Shaolin temple and I think he always tries to protect the spirit of the temple and obviously Liu Kang is his best and closest friend, but also in the movie, his cousin. So I think the strongest motivation for Kung Lao to act would always be Liu Kang in some way."

Here is the official synopsis for the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie, straight from the source:

"MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage—or why Outworld’s Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family’s safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana—the immense power from within his soul—in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?"

The Mortal Kombat reboot film is currently scheduled to release on April 16th on both HBO Max and in theaters. The cast includes Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Sisi Stringer as Mileena, and Lewis Tan as new character Cole Young. It wrapped filming in late 2019. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the film right here.

