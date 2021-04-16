Mortal Kombat Producer Says Every Fight Has Its Own Personality

✖

The upcoming Mortal Kombat movie is set to release in theaters and on HBO Max on April 16th, and while the trailers and various clips released have yet to show a full, entire fight, what we have seen indicates that every single fight will be something of its own spectacle. And according to producer Todd Garner, each and every fight will have its own personality to it depending on who is fighting, when, and where.

"Every single fight in this movie has its own personality," Garner said when asked about the ways in which the movie is influenced by others at a recent press event attended by ComicBook.com. "And it's true to not only the game, but it's true to the character. So I can't tell you who's fighting, but there's one of the most brutal fights I've ever seen on film. And it'll blow you [away]."

"It's the most violent, hand-to-hand, insane fight," he continued. "And it's not who you would expect to have the fight. There's also a beautiful operatic fight. There's swordsmanship and then you have a moment where you've seen in the trailer where Sub-Zero freezes Scorpion's blood and stabs him with it. So every fight has its own personality."

Here is the official synopsis for the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie, in case you missed it:

"MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage—or why Outworld’s Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family’s safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana—the immense power from within his soul—in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?"

The Mortal Kombat reboot film is currently scheduled to release on April 16th on both HBO Max and in theaters. The cast includes Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Sisi Stringer as Mileena, and Lewis Tan as new character Cole Young. It wrapped filming in late 2019. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the film right here.

