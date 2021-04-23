Mortal Kombat Movie Figures Teased

✖

It certainly looks as if a new line of figures for the recent Mortal Kombat reboot movie could be on the way from Storm Collectibles, a Hong Kong-based designer and manufacturer known for collectible action figures. Even more specifically, Storm Collectibles is known for producing pricy figures for video game franchises like Street Fighter, Tekken, and even Mortal Kombat. While the company has not explicitly announced a line of figures for the movie, it has teased that there will in fact be one in the near future.

Just check out this recent post over on Facebook from the company:

Here is the official synopsis for the latest and greatest Mortal Kombat movie, if you are somehow not familiar:

"MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage—or why Outworld’s Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family’s safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana—the immense power from within his soul—in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?"

The Mortal Kombat reboot film is now available to stream on HBO Max and as a physical release on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Blu-ray. The cast of the movie includes Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Sisi Stringer as Mileena, and Lewis Tan as new character Cole Young. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the film right here.

What sort of figures are you hoping to see from Storm Collectibles? Would you buy a high-end Cole Young figure yourself? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!

[H/T The Toyark]