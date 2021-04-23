Mortal Kombat 2021: 4K Blu-ray Pre-Orders, Release Date, and Special Features

The Mortal Kombat reboot had a pretty successful release in theaters and on HBO Max considering the circumstances, and we expect that there are plenty more fans waiting to see it on Blu-ray and digital. If you're one of them, we now have details on when you'll be able to own the film on Blu-ray, 4K Blu-ray, and 4K Blu-ray (SteelBook) + Digital.

Pre-orders for the standard Mortal Kombat Blu-ray are live here at Best Buy for $21.99. The standard 4K Blu-ray is available to pre-order at Best Buy for $30.99 (also available on Amazon though the prices were higher at the time of writing). Finally, you can get the Best Buy exclusive 4K Blu-ray SteelBook edition (pictured below) for $36.99.

UPDATE: Since the Mortal Kombat Blu-rays first went up for pre-order back in May, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has confirmed the release date as July 13th, 2021. They have also released the list of special features which can be found below.

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

From Game to Screen: The Making of Moral Kombat - Featurette

Mortal Kombat: Fan Favorite Characters - 11 Featurettes

Fight Koreography - Featurette

Intro the Krypt: Easter Eggs of Mortal Kombat - Featurette

Anatomy of a Scene - 7 Feaurettes

Deleted Scenes

Optional English, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature

Don't confuse this release with the 2-film SteelBook bundle that Best Buy launched last year. That version includes the 1995 Mortal Kombat film and the terrible 1997 sequel Mortal Kombat: Annihilation. Here is the official synopsis for the new Mortal Kombat movie:

"MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage—or why Outworld’s Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family’s safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana—the immense power from within his soul—in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?"

The cast includes Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Sisi Stringer as Mileena, and Lewis Tan as new character Cole Young. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the film right here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.