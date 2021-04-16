Mortal Kombat Movie Footage Shows Off New Look at Sub-Zero

✖

Some tantalizingly brief footage from the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie was shared this week by way of a Warner Bros. Pictures sizzle reel, and through that, we’ve gotten another look at Sub-Zero. The iconic Mortal Kombat fighter who’s played by Joe Taslim has been featured in past previews, but this time, we got to see what the character’s outfit looks like from behind as he used his abilities to control the elements around him.

You can catch the new look at Sub-Zero in the video below right around the 1:28 point if you haven’t seen it already. As Warner Bros. went through all its big theatrical releases that are also coming to HBO Max, it lingered for a second or two on Mortal Kombat. While footage elsewhere in the trailer showed off additional characters, this particular segment was solely focused on Sub-Zero.

It’s a short look to be sure, but the same could be said for pretty much any other Warner Bros. movie featured in the highlight reel. We’ve seen Sub-Zero before, but only through close-ups and through a look at the unmasked character. This latest preview shows the widest image we’ve seen yet and the only look so far at the back of his fighting ensemble which includes the intricate shoulder armor and some in-motion previews of his powers.

Though Sub-Zero was the focus in this footage and in other parts of the trailer, he’s only one of many different iconic Mortal Kombat characters who will be present in the movie. A running list of the ones that we know of so far shows that there will be at least 12 fighters Mortal Kombat fans should recognize from the games and other mediums. There’s also a newcomer to the series known as “Cole Young” who’s played by Lewis Tan and will have an original story as the protagonist alongside all these other established fighters.

Just as Sub-Zero was focused on in the footage, he’s also been a subject of discussions about the movie and previews of some of its more intense moments. It’s already been revealed by the film’s creators that both Sub-Zero and Scorpion have a “pretty nasty” fight that’ll help open the movie, so it won’t be long into Mortal Kombat before we see the frigid fighter in action.

Mortal Kombat is scheduled to release in theaters and through HBO Max on April 16, 2021.