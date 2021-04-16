New Mortal Kombat Footage Revealed

Warner Bros. Pictures today released a new promo trailer all about its somewhat controversial decision to bring all of 2021's movies to theaters and HBO Max at the same time that includes a bunch of new footage from a variety of films, and that includes the upcoming Mortal Kombat reboot movie. While it also features the same small clip we've seen before, new bits included in this latest trailer seem to feature Sonya Blade, Scorpion, and Sub-Zero.

While by no means a full trailer as was recently teased for February, it's a fairly nice look at some action and special effects snippets. The brief look at Scorpion also seems to show him fighting off what could be members of the Lin Kuei clan, the faction to which Sub-Zero historically belongs as well. It also features Sonya Blade actually saying the words "Mortal Kombat," which is always lovely.

This year every @WBPictures movie will be in theaters and streaming exclusively on HBO Max. The biggest premieres every single month. pic.twitter.com/5ipY3x4mBi — HBO Max (@hbomax) January 27, 2021

Here is the official synopsis for the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie, which was recently revealed:

"MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage—or why Outworld’s Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family’s safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana—the immense power from within his soul—in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?"

The Mortal Kombat reboot film is currently scheduled to release on April 16th on both HBO Max and in theaters. The cast includes Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Sisi Stringer as Mileena, and Lewis Tan as new character Cole Young. It wrapped filming late last year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the film right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of the new Mortal Kombat movie so far? Does the new footage excited you?