Mortal Kombat Movie Release Date Revealed

✖

Today, Warner Bros. Pictures officially revealed the release date of Mortal Kombat from director Simon McQuoid and producers Todd Garner and James Wan. The movie -- which stars the likes of Joe Taslim, Mehcad Brooks, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Jessica McNamee, Chin Han, and Tadanobu Asano -- was announced several years ago, and was originally poised to release next month, but will now release on April 16, 2021. In addition to announcing the release date, the movie's producer, Todd Garner, has revealed that a new trailer won't be coming until the new year. When in 2021, isn't divulged, but it will likely be sometime in January or February if the movie is releasing in theaters and HBO Max in April.

Based on the video game series of the same name, the new movie will reboot the film series and will be the third live-action Mortal Kombat movie, and the first since 1997's Mortal Kombat: Annihilation. It's being directed by Simon McQuoid, who will make his feature directorial debut with the reboot. Meanwhile, attached as producers are James Wan and Todd Garner. The former is best known as the co-creator of Saw, and has had his hands in the creation of Insidious and The Conjuring. He has also notably served as director of both Furious 7 and Aquaman. Meanwhile, Todd Garner, has been involved with over 150 Hollywood movies to date, including Radio, The One, Paul Blart: Mall Cop, and Zookeeper.

Trailer in the new year. Sorry it took so long to get this out. pic.twitter.com/Jku86FYKo2 — Todd Garner (@Todd_Garner) December 14, 2020

The pens behind the movie include Greg Russo, Dave Callaham, and Oren Uziel. The former two wrote the movie's screenplay, while Russo and Uziel penned the movie's original story.

As for the movie's cast, we know Joe Taslim and Hiroyuki Sanada are playing Sub-Zero and Scorpion, the series two most iconic characters. Meanwhile, Lewis Tan has been cast as the movie's protagonist. Other castings include Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Sisi Stringer as Mileena, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Josh Lawson as Kano, Jessica McNamee as Sony Blade, Max Huang as Kung Lao, Chin Han as Tsang Tsung, and Elidda Cadwell as Nitara (full cast can be found here).

Mortal Kombat is set to release on April 16, 2021 via both theaters and HBO Max. For more coverage on the movie and all things Mortal Kombat -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think of the movie's first trailer or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.