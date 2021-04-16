Mortal Kombat Movie: Every Character Confirmed So Far

✖

In a few short months, Warner Bros. Pictures will release its upcoming live-action reboot of the Mortal Kombat franchise. In the 29 years since the first game's release, the franchise has featured a plethora of fighters, and fans can expect to see quite a few of them appear on screen. While franchise stars like Sub-Zero, Liu Kang, and Sonya Blade were safe bets, the film will feature a number of additional fighters to round out the cast. It remains to be seen which of these characters will have fleshed out roles, and which will be fatality fodder, but the current cast can be found below.

Cole Young (Lewis Tan)

Liu Kang (Ludi Lin)

Sub-Zero (Joe Taslim)

Raiden (Tadanobu Asano)

Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee)

Jax (Mehcad Brooks)

Kano (Josh Lawson)

Shang Tsung (Chin Han)

Scorpion (Hiroyuki Sanada)

Kung Lao (Max Huang)

Mileena (Sisi Stringer)

Nitara (Elissa Cadwell)

Kabal (Daniel Nelson)

Overall, this is a pretty nice selection of characters from the video game franchise! Cole Young is a new character created specifically for the film, but the other 12 Kombatants hail directly from the games. Interestingly enough, this is about the same number that appeared in the 1995 film, though some characters have been swapped out for others. Most notably, Johnny Cage and Goro both seem to be missing from the line-up, but it remains to be seen whether or not more characters have yet to be revealed. In addition to Cole Young, Matilda Kimber and Laura Brent have been cast as Emily and Alison Young, respectively.

With an ensemble cast as large as the one from the Mortal Kombat series, it would be impossible for the film to feature every fan favorite. Even the Mortal Kombat games struggle in this regard, which resulted in fans begging for Mileena to be added for Mortal Kombat 11. That said, it's a smart strategy on Warner Bros.' part leaving some fan favorites out of the film. This could give the company room to plan for a potential sequel, and an opportunity to offer something different from the 1995 film.

Mortal Kombat will release in theaters and on HBO Max on April 16th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Mortal Kombat reboot right here.

