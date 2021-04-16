Mortal Kombat Movie Releases New International Poster

✖

The upcoming Mortal Kombat reboot film is in full-on promotional blitz heading up to its release in theaters and on HBO Max on April 16th, and today, that means we have a new international poster. Unfortunately, compared to previous posters, there is not much to take away that's truly new from this latest poster, but it still provides some good looks at the costumes for Scorpion and Sub-Zero, for example, while also just... being a pretty good poster.

You can check out the new poster, as shared by Cole Young actor Lewis Tan, below:

If for whatever reason you haven't seen it yet, here is the official synopsis for the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie:

"MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage—or why Outworld’s Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family’s safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana—the immense power from within his soul—in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?"

The Mortal Kombat reboot film is currently scheduled to release on April 16th on both HBO Max and in theaters. The cast includes Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Sisi Stringer as Mileena, and Lewis Tan as new character Cole Young. It wrapped filming late last year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the film right here.

What do you think about the new poster? Are you looking forward to the movie releasing in April? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!