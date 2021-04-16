New Mortal Kombat Movie Poster Provides Best Look Yet at Kabal

✖

A new poster from the rebooted Mortal Kombat movie was released this week to show off new looks at the main cast of the film including our freshest and best look yet at Kabal. The Mortal Kombat fighter who’s been around throughout many of the games in the series made his formal debut on the far right side of the poster that showed off others like Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Mileena, and more favorites of fans. Kabal being on a poster shows he’ll likely have a prominent role in the movie much to the satisfaction of those who’ve grown fond of him from the games.

You can see the Mortal Kombat movie’s version of Kabal to the right of the fighter lineup in the poster below. We see only a profile of Kabal turned slightly inward, but the character is unmistakable here even if the text in the tweet hadn’t specifically named him. He’s got the character’s signature mask with the red glow of his eyes illuminiating the otherwise dark, militant attire, and it appears he’s bringing his own Hookswords to the movie as well.

Choose your fighter: Cole Young. Sonya Blade. Jax Briggs. Scorpion. Sub-Zero. Shang Tsung. Mileena. Kabal. Mortal Kombat – in theaters and streaming on @HBOMax April 16. #MortalKombatMovie pic.twitter.com/jQ4a7pXVML — Mortal Kombat Movie (@MKMovie) March 10, 2021

Back when the first trailer for Mortal Kombat was released, it was thought that we’d seen a first look at Kabal from that, but his character hadn’t made an appearance otherwise. It appears those suspicions were correct now that we’ve seen what Kabal will look like in the Mortal Kombat movie.

Originally an Earthrealm character, Kabal’s place within the Mortal Kombat universe has changed over time depending on what timeline and game he appeared in since his introduction in Mortal Kombat 3. Backstory aside, Kabal’s also known for his abilities which include superhuman speed and deadly precision with his Hookswords.

He’s got some particularly gnarly Fatalities shown off in the games as well. In Mortal Kombat 11, for example, he’s got two Fatalities called “Road Rash” and “Hooked.” The first sees him hooking an opponent with his sword before running at super speeds while grinding his opponent’s face against the ground before chopping them in half. The second involves him cutting an opponent in brutal and meticulous ways to dismember them. He’s had a particular fondness for these kinds of vicious moves that make it seem like he’ll be a smart fit for the movie’s many Fatalities.

Mortal Kombat releases in theaters and on HBO Max April 16th.