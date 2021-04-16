Mortal Kombat Movie Promo Reveals New Footage

✖

Now that we are less than a month away from the release of the Mortal Kombat reboot film in theaters and on HBO Max on April 16th, the promotional machine has kicked into high gear. Case in point? A new promo has been released on social media talking about March Madness brackets (Mortal Kombat is a tournament after all) that would appear to feature a couple of bits of new footage of characters like Kung Lao, Goro, and Cole Young among others.

More specifically, there are a couple of shots of Max Huang's Kung Lao with his hat that appear to be new. And the promo video includes voiceover from the various actors saying their character's names, which is fun. Perhaps most notably, the new promo seems to confirm that Lewis Tan's Cole Young will be facing off against Goro. The first trailer confirmed that the four-armed fighter would make an appearance, but his opponent was seen from the back and thus obscured slightly. In the new video, Cole Young can very clearly be seen taking the fight to Goro. You can check out the new promo for yourself below:

Just because your March Madness brackets were ruined doesn’t mean you kan’t start preparing for the next big tournament. Katch #MortalKombatMovie in theaters and on HBO Max April 16. pic.twitter.com/JiqiL5hsgA — Mortal Kombat Movie (@MKMovie) March 22, 2021

Here is the official synopsis for the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie, in case you missed it:

"MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage—or why Outworld’s Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family’s safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana—the immense power from within his soul—in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?"

The Mortal Kombat reboot film is currently scheduled to release on April 16th on both HBO Max and in theaters. The cast includes Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Sisi Stringer as Mileena, and Lewis Tan as new character Cole Young. It wrapped filming in late 2019. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the film right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie so far? Does the new footage make you interested in it? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!