Mortal Kombat Movie Seemingly Reveals Goro in New Trailer

After what feels like years of waiting, the first trailer for Warner Bros. and New Line's new Mortal Kombat movie is finally here, and it's everything fans of the video game franchise have been hoping for. The restricted trailer released on Thursday morning is incredibly brutal and filled with fights, living up to the high bar set by the games. To make things even more exciting, the trailer seemingly confirms the inclusion of the popular character Goro, who hadn't been revealed for the film until now.

In the second half of the trailer, a four-armed behemoth with a ponytail is seen leaping at an unnamed fighter, raising all four fists in the air. The trailer doesn't explicitly address the name of this character, but it's clear to fans that this is most likely the arrival of Goro. Take a look in the trailer at the top of the page!

Mortal Kombat stars Lewis Tan as Cole Young, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Mehcad Brooks as Jax Briggs, Josh Lawson as Kano, Sisi Stringer as Mileena, Max Huang as Kung Lao, Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, and Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden. The film is directed by Simon McQuoid with a screenplay from Greg Russo and Dave Callaham.

You can check out the official synopsis for Mortal Kombat below.

"Fearing for his family’s safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao, and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana -- the immense power from within his soul -- in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?"

Mortal Kombat arrives in theaters and on HBO Max on April 16th.