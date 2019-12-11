Mortal Kombat Movie Gets New Release Date

The upcoming Mortal Kombat movie from Warner Bros. now has a new release date. Previously scheduled to be released in theaters on March 5, 2021, Warner Bros. announced on Wednesday that the movie will now be releasing on January 15, 2021 instead. This new release date pushes the movie’s release up nearly two months. News of this release date follows continued teasers for the movie along with casting reveals to announce who will play the iconic Mortal Kombat characters.

Warner Bros. announced the updated release date for the Mortal Kombat movie in a press release on Wednesday. The film is still set to be produced by James Wan, the filmmaker best known for producing Aquaman. Greg Russo is on board to be the movie’s screenwriter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Mortal Kombat movie began filming earlier this year when Russo shared the teaser below to show the progress that’d been made on the movie and the progress that was still to come ahead of its 2021 release date. Since then, we’ve seen teasers from some of the actors who have already been cast in the movie. Ludi Lin, for example, is playing Liu Kang and shared a video earlier in the week showing what appeared to be a fight scene from the movie. Lewis Tan is on board with the film (but doesn’t have a confirmed role yet) and shared his own battle photos from the movie. Beyond those, we’ve seen several other behind-the-scenes images to tease locations that we might see in the movie.

May the Elder Gods watch over us! #ITHASBEGUN pic.twitter.com/Lkovg7Glwo — Greg Russo (@WriterRusso) September 15, 2019

Other stars who have been cast in the movie include Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, Mehcad Brooks as Jax Briggs, and Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero.

News of Mortal Kombat’s new release date was joined by other announcements from Warner Bros. which were also shared on Wednesday. The Flash once again has a release date with the movie starring the DC hero now scheduled to release on July 1, 2022. The next Matrix movie which currently lacks a title also now has a release date of May 21, 2021.

Mortal Kombat is scheduled to release in theaters on January 15, 2021.