Kabal First Look Seemingly Revealed in Mortal Kombat Trailer

The Mortal Kombat reboot trailer dropped earlier today, and it contains a number of easter eggs for fans of the video game franchise. Warner Bros. Pictures had previously confirmed 12 Kombatants from the games, as well as original character Cole Young. However, the trailer features a handful of fighters that haven't been previously shown, including what looks like Kabal (played by Daniel Nelson). The character can seemingly be found fighting Liu Kang at the 1:50 mark in the trailer. Until the film releases, it's impossible to say for certain if that's him, but it definitely has some resemblance to the fighter's look from the games!

An image of a fighter resembling Kabal can be found below.

(Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

From the brief snippet in the trailer, it's hard to say for certain whether or not this is truly Kabal. However, the swords the movie character swings at Liu Kang definitely look like the ones wielded by Kabal in the games. The movie's mystery fighter cannot be seen from the front in this first trailer, but we can see his back, which appears to have a device reminiscent of Kabal's breathing apparatus. All of the characters in the film have seen some changes to their video game designs, however, so it's hard to say for certain if this is Kabal or someone new.

For those unfamiliar with Kabal, the character debuted in 1995's Mortal Kombat 3. In both video game kontinuities, Kabal starts off as a villain before becoming a defender of Earthrealm. Whether or not that will be the case in the new film (or if Kabal will survive long enough to reform) remains to be seen! Kabal has never been one of the biggest stars of the series, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him included as Fatality fodder. Of course, Kabal was one of the toughest characters in Mortal Kombat 3, so Liu Kang might have his work cut out for him!

The Mortal Kombat film reboot will release in theaters and on HBO Max April 16th. Readers can find out more by checking out the rest of ComicBook.com's coverage of the Mortal Kombat reboot right here.

What did you think of the Mortal Kombat reboot trailer? Do you think that's Kabal fighting Liu Kang? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!