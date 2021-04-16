Mortal Kombat Movie Fatalities Revealed in New Trailer

Frozen Blood Dagger (Photo: Warner Bros Entertainment) Sub Zero has used his freezing abilities to his advantage throughout the countless entries of the series and this new movie is no exception as we see him carve a piece of flesh out of Scorpion while simultaneously freezing his blood in the air to use as a weapon. Needless to say, it's clear that the film isn't being shy about adding some insane levels of violence that harken back to the battles of the game franchise that helped put it on the map versus its completion in Street Fighter, Tekken, and other fighting games. prevnext

Kano's Heart Rip (Photo: Warner Bros Entertainment) The member of the Black Dragon has been a part of the Mortal Kombat franchise since the first installment so many years ago, and the trailer was sure to include his first-ever fatality that has made Kano a mainstay in the series as he rips the heart out of a creature from Outworld. While it's anyone's guess as to which character Kano is tearing the heart out of, an argument could be made that the criminal was able to deliver the killing blow to Reptile, the green ninja who was often accompanied by Sub Zero and Scorpion on the player select screen. prevnext

Animality (Photo: Warner Bros Entertainment) Alongside fatalities, Mortal Kombat has incorporated some finishing techniques that are strange and horrific in their own right including the likes of "Friendships", "Brutalities", "Babilities", and more. In the latest trailer for the movie, Liu Kang harkens back to the "Animality", creating a dragon out of fire in a one on one fight with a mystery opponent. Though he doesn't transform into the dragon himself, as he did in the sequel film of Mortal Kombat: Annihilation, this is clearly a nod to Kang's hilarious power of summoning a dragon to help him fight his battles. prevnext

Kano's Eye Laser (Photo: Warner Bros Entertainment) Again, the criminal mastermind of the Black Dragon is showing off some brutal moments in this trailer, with another being the implementation of his "eye laser", which he has used in fatalities to slice through stunned opponents and send them to their doom. Kano has been no stranger to unleashing horrifying attacks against opponents in the games, so its no surprise to see him unleashing a bevy of his fatalities here in the first trailer for his new live-action incarnation. prevnext

GET OVER HERE! (Photo: Warner Bros Entertainment) We would be remiss if we didn't include Scorpion's trademark line, which is perhaps the most well known and recited line from the Mortal Kombat franchise to date. In the trailer, we see Hanzo Hasashi throw out his patented weapon toward Sub Zero, who, in the games, was responsible for the deaths of his family and his clan. While we don't know the specifics of exactly why Scorpion is battling against Sub Zero in the trailer, we definitely wouldn't be surprised if it followed the same outline of the games. prevnext

Jax's Head Crush (Photo: Warner Bros Entertainment) The trailer gives us a surprising amount of material when it comes to Jax, especially regarding how he lost his arms which in this new film appears to be as a result of Sub Zero gruesomely freezing them and then shattering his extremities. In a fight with what appears to be Kabal of the Black Dragon, we witness Jax start the patented move which saw him clapping an opponent's head into a fine mist in the fatalities of the game. Considering how brutal the trailer is as a whole, we definitely don't expect the film to pull any punches on this move. prevnext