Mortal Kombat Movie Trailer Released

The first-ever Mortal Kombat movie red-band trailer has finally been revealed by New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures, and as you would expect, it features characters like Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Mileena, and Raiden, plus a ton of over-the-top violence and even more blood. The trailer isn't technically our first look at the R-rated movie, but it is our first proper and extended look. Before this, New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures had released teasers, screenshots, and character posters, but that's all they revealed.

In addition to previewing and revealing plenty of familiar faces and places, the trailer also previews the movie's story, which is not only original, but reboots the MK film franchise. As the trailer reveals, the movie's protagonist is a new and original character named Cole Young -- who is being played by Lewis Tan -- an MMA fighter who is being hunted down by Outworld’s Emperor Shang Tsung and his best warrior, Sub-Zero.

"Fearing for his family’s safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with," the official synopsis reads. "Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao, and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana -- the immense power from within his soul -- in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?"

Mortal Kombat is being directed by Simon McQuoid, who is being joined by producers Todd Garner and James Wan. Meanwhile, pens behind the movie include Greg Russo, Oren Uziel, and Dave Callaham, with Russo and Uziel responsible for the story and Russo and Callaham responsible for the screenplay.

Mortal Kombat is set to premiere on April 16th. Upon release, it will be available in both theaters and via HBO Max. For more coverage on the reboot and all things Mortal Kombat, click here. Meanwhile, here's the movie's cast.

