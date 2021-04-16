Mortal Kombat Movie Releases One-Month Promo Video

✖

The upcoming Mortal Kombat reboot film is set to release just one month from today in theaters and on HBO Max as of April 16th. To celebrate the occasion, a new promo for the movie has been released featuring a bunch of the known characters. While nothing truly new appears to be included, there are a couple of shots that zip by of the characters that are worth noting.

Specifically, at one point in the brief promo, there is a good look at Kabal in the background without anyone in front of him, offering a look at him for the first time truly on his own. A previous poster had shown what Kabal looked like in a key art pose, but he was partially obscured. The new promo might move constantly and never intentionally focus on him, but the look at him all by his lonesome does technically exist in there.

Here is the official synopsis for the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie, in case you missed it:

"MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage—or why Outworld’s Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family’s safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana—the immense power from within his soul—in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?"

The Mortal Kombat reboot film is currently scheduled to release on April 16th on both HBO Max and in theaters. The cast includes Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Sisi Stringer as Mileena, and Lewis Tan as new character Cole Young. It wrapped filming late last year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the film right here.

