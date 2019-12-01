Mortal Kombat Reboot Producer Shares New Look at Icy Environment

The upcoming Mortal Kombat reboot film appears to be in full swing, and in addition to the cast talking about their roles and sharing training videos and photos, the crew — and especially the writer and producers — have been teasing tidbits for some time now. That includes producer Todd Garner, who recently took the opportunity of Frozen 2 releasing to tease something that absolutely looks like it might be the first look at Sub-Zero’s powers in action.

The photo, which you can check out below, is relatively straightforward. There’s nothing particularly interesting about it, or anything that otherwise makes it stand out… until you realize that Sub-Zero is a cryomancer, and manipulates ice and cold. (Much like Frozen 2‘s Elsa.) Given that, the odd crystals and ice coverage seems fairly indicative of Sub-Zero’s powers.

Now, given that Garner’s been tweeting just about nothing but behind-the-scenes photos from the set, and it’s known that Joe Taslim is portraying the original Sub-Zero in the film, it’s hard not to put the two together. It really looks like this is some of Taslim’s Sub-Zero’s handiwork. And if it is, one wonders when exactly it might take place in the film.

I am giving everything for this character! Thanks @WriterRusso for writing him beautifully, For The Lin Kuei! https://t.co/FRjOuaW9Je — Jota (@Joe_Taslim) November 19, 2019

Taslim previous noted that his character was “beautifully” written, though it’s unclear exactly what that means at this point. We know basically nothing about the plot of the upcoming reboot, and while we know a number of the major players involved, and the general premise of the gaming franchise, there’s no telling how all of those pieces fit together.

Will Bi-Han finally get his moment?

The Mortal Kombat reboot film is currently scheduled to release on March 5, 2021. The current cast includes Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Sisi Stringer as Mileena, and Lewis Tan in an unnamed role, which some speculate to be Johnny Cage. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the film right here.