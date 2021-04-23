Mortal Kombat Reveals Real-Life Take on Scorpion's Chain Attack

When the Mortal Kombat live-action reboot releases later this month, Scorpion will play an integral role in the movie. To promote the upcoming film, Warner Bros. sponsored Hacksmith Industries to build a working version of the character's iconic Kunai spear that forces opponents to "get over here!" In the video, host James Hobson and his team can be seen putting together the weapon. Once the weapon has been completed, the end result is really impressive. Hobson is even able to yank a box and a mannequin over to him after hitting them with the chain attack! The video can be found at the top of this page.

The 12-minute video reveals several details about the actual build, and how Hacksmith Industries was able to pull it off. Hobson and his team previously made a launching mechanism, which they were able to reuse for the build. The team designed and built a gauntlet out of sheet metal to house the chain and spear. The build also features a laser-engraved version of the Mortal Kombat logo, alongside Scorpion's name.

For those unfamiliar with Hacksmith Industries, the company's YouTube channel specializes in taking weapons from popular culture and making them a reality. Hobson and his team even created a real-life working Iron Man gauntlet last year. By comparison, Scorpion's chain attack doesn't seem so difficult! Regardless, the video is really impressive, and a must-see for fans looking forward to the Mortal Kombat reboot!

Scorpion is one of the most important characters in the Mortal Kombat lore, so it's not surprising to see the character used to promote the film like this. Scorpion has been around since the first game in the series, appearing as a playable fighter in every game since. While the character's role in the 1995 film was fairly minor, it seems that Scorpion's rivalry with Sub-Zero will play an integral part in the reboot.

Fans will be able to see Scorpion use his Kunai in the Mortal Kombat reboot when it releases in theaters and on HBO Max April 23rd. Readers can find out more by checking out the rest of ComicBook.com's coverage of the Mortal Kombat reboot right here.

