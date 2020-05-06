Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Adds RoboCop as Guest Fighter

✖

In case you somehow missed it, NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment announced today that Mortal Kombat 11 would be receiving an expansion called Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath on May 26th. The expansion includes, but is not limited to, an all-new story campaign and new playable characters. While two of those playable characters should be familiar faces for any Mortal Kombat fan, there is also a new guest character joining the franchise for the very first time: RoboCop, the cybernetic police officer.

Even better than RoboCop simply joining the roster is the fact that he is based on the classic 1980s version of the character, and actor Peter Weller, who famously portrayed Alex Murphy/RoboCop in the films, lends both his likeness and voice to the new incarnation. It's unclear exactly how RoboCop ends up involved in the game, but the announcement trailer seems to imply that something to do with the timeline shenanigans... creates him? It wouldn't be the first time that time travel resulted in the creation of a cyborg in the franchise.

You can check out what the character looks like in the upcoming video game expansion below:

There are actually several different methods of purchasing Aftermath and its content, all of which depends on just how much you've bought before. The Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection ($59.99) contains the base game, Aftermath, and the previously released Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack in addition to 25 more character skins. Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath on its own costs $39.99 while Aftermath plus the Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack will retail for $49.99. According to NetherRealm Studios, the physical version of the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection will be available this coming June in the Americas only.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia on May 26th. As previously mentioned, players can pick and choose which version of the game to grab depending on how much of it they already own. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Mortal Kombat franchise right here.

What do you think about what we've seen of Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath so far? Are you excited for the new playable characters? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

