Mortal Kombat Producer Reveals Why Goro Is CGI

✖

In case you somehow missed it, the first real trailer for the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie revealed that the four-armed Goro is, in fact, in the film. This isn't the first time he's showed up in a movie adaptation of the franchise, but according to a set visit attended by ComicBook.com during filming, there are no puppets involved this time around as he is entirely made out of CGI. And as producer Todd Garner said at the time, the reason is simple: "You watch the '95 movie, you learn. Don't do that."

That said, Garner doesn't blame the original movie production either. It was over two decades ago, and the new movie is just doing things differently. "You can see like, when you meet [director] Simon [McQuoid], we hired an adult," he added. "Somebody who has an unbelievable visual eye, he was a director. He's thoughtful and he's wanting to make something that's much more epic."

Here is the official synopsis for the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie:

"MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage—or why Outworld’s Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family’s safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana—the immense power from within his soul—in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?"

The Mortal Kombat reboot film is currently scheduled to release on April 16th on both HBO Max and in theaters. The cast includes Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Sisi Stringer as Mileena, and Lewis Tan as new character Cole Young. It wrapped filming late last year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the film right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of the new Mortal Kombat movie so far? Are you excited to check it out when it releases next month? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!